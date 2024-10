Steelers beat Davante Adams in back-to-back weeks

In hilarious fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now defeated WR Davante Adams’ teams in back-to-back weeks. The former Raiders wide receiver has had to watch the Steelers score 30-plus points en route to his defeat in consecutive games, whether he was on the bench in Week 6 or on the field in Week 7.

While Adams miraculously ‘healed’ from the hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined before his trade to New York, the veteran wide receiver was completely invisible on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

Ironically, Adams was also absent last week from the field in his former team’s loss to Pittsburgh in Las Vegas, but for all the wrong reasons.

Jokes aside, it was nice to see Adams reuniting with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, Adams realistically had a chance to be on a 5-2 team right now, but instead finds himself in a very familiar situation—on an uncompetitive team.