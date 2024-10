Best photos from Georgia's epic win over No. 1 Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs achieved their biggest win of the year on Saturday night, knocking out the previously No. 1 Texas Longhorns 30-15. Georgia tradition stood strong, as they won this game via defense and the running game. Trevor Etienne probably received the offensive game ball for this one, carrying the offense with 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries.

Georgia is now 6-1, only behind LSU and Texas A&M in the SEC standings due to playing more conference games and having one loss, but this win makes the highest ranked team in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Longhorns fall to 6-1, but they remain in the top 10 and with the new College Football Playoff structure, they could still make the playoff with ease.

What makes the win more impressive is that the game was never that close. After a controversial officiating gaffe in the third quarter, Texas punched in a touchdown off a short field to make it 23-15 and potentially tie it with a defensive stop and an offensive score. However, Georgia squashed any of that hope, driving 89 yards, with Trevor Etienne capping it off with his third touchdown of the day.

Strangely enough, the quarterback duel could arguably have favored Texas due to how turnover prone Carson Beck was. He threw three interceptions due to some shaky ball placement, along with just 175 yards and only a 77.3 passer rating.

However, Texas had to pass more often due to being down 23-0 in the first half. The Georgia defense feasted on Texas and recorded seven sacks while forcing four Longhorns’ turnovers.