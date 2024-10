Giants' Jalin Hyatt suffered cracked rib in loss to Eagles

With New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones benched and several other starters pulled from the game on Sunday afternoon, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt finally found an opportunity to stretch the field and make a big play.

Drew Lock had stepped in to replace Jones and was struggling mightily when he saw a wide-open Hyatt streaking down the sideline.

Lock launched the ball over the trailing Philadelphia Eagles defenders but put a tad too much mustard on it, slightly overthrowing the diving Hyatt.

The ball bounced off Hyatt’s fingertips and landed underneath him as he came crashing back down to the field. Immediately, it was evident that Hyatt was injured.

Postgame X-rays revealed Hyatt had suffered a cracked rib, giving him the same number of broken ribs as he has receptions on what’s been an ugly and frustrating sophomore season.

“It’s been quite a bit of adversity,” Hyatt said, via NJ Advance Media. “But I’ve been through adversity before, and I know how to bounce back from it. Everything looks bad right now, but I’ve been in this situation before in my career playing football.

“I know I’ll turn it around and be better. I just know how my confidence is, where it’s at. I’m still the most confident guy. It’s going to turn around. That’s one thing I’m not worried about. It will turn around.”

It’s unclear how much time Hyatt will miss and when he’ll get that next opportunity to turn things around.