Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits his ‘Dad Bod’ for touchdown scramble vs. 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters about his ‘Truck-stick’ touchdown run during Sunday’s postgame press conference after victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“I actually lowered my shoulder to absorb the hit, right there in the end zone, and that ‘Dad Bod’ man just had enough weight on me where he went down,” said Mahomes. “So it wasn’t like I was initially trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone.”

Mahomes scrambled between his offensive linemen and lowered his shoulder to bowl over 49ers defensive back Malik Mustapha to extend the Chiefs lead in the second half. The reigning Super Bowl MVP reflected on the last time he lowered his shoulder for contact in a football game.

“The last time I lowered my shoulder was against Iowa State, and I had an AC sprain,” said Mahomes. Iowa State beat me by 55-56 points, so I stayed away from that.”

When asked if he’d attempt that move again, Mahomes kept the door open, just not for the regular season.

“I was going to try just to get the first down, and I haven’t seen the play, but the dude either overran it, or I got a little bit of a block there. So once I got to the side, it opened up, and I was able to get down there,” said Mahomes. “I thought about cutting it back, but I’ll save that playoffs. Right now, (I’ll) continue to run out of bounds.”

The ‘Dad Bod’ is officially a weapon for Mahomes as the Chiefs remain undefeated and head into Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.