Falcons vs Seahawks: Best photos from NFL Week 7 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks faced off in Week 7 and it didn’t go the way Falcons fans were hoping. The Seahawks left with a dominant 34-14 victory to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Falcons dropped to 4-3 after Sunday’s lopsided loss. Running back Bijan Robinson rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough to overcome three second-half turnovers by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

