Chris Harris says Broncos DL Zach Allen looks like J.J. Watt this season

From 2011 to 2015, JJ Watt was the most dominant defensive player in the NFL, totaling 75.5 sacks in five years. Although the back half of his career was a mixture of injuries and bounce-back seasons, Watt made his name known.

So, if a player ever gets a comparison to Watt, it’s a prestigious honor. That’s what former Denver Broncos cornerback and Super Bowl 50 champion Chris Harris recently bestowed upon defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Harris praised the Denver defensive lineman and compared him to Watt, Allen’s former teammate with the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen has four sacks and 19 total tackles so far. He also has 9.5 run stuffs and a Pro Football Focus grade of 61.5. All-Pro recognition and a Pro Bowl nod will await if he continues this pace.

Allen and his Broncos teammates have rested up following their win against the New Orleans Saints this past Thursday and the team will now prepare to face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 27.