Bengals jump back into NFL playoff standings conversation after win

The Cincinnati Bengals made it two in a row with the Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Just like that, Joe Burrow and Co. are right back in the thick of things in the AFC NFL playoff race.

Despite the 0-3 start and flirting with a 12th seed or worse in the AFC, the Bengals have entered the top 10 and near those “if the playoffs were today” conversations.

Three of the Bengals’ next four opponents before the Week 12 bye are AFC teams, too.

AFC NFL playoff standings