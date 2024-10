Giants-Eagles Week 7: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants suffered their latest humiliation on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium as Saquon Barkley carved them to shreds in his return, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-3 victory.

The game wasn’t even as close as the score indicated.

With co-owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen watching on, Barkley turned their nightmares into reality, out-gaining the Giants himself (187-119).

The game was so out of hand that head coach Brian Daboll waived the white flag early in the fourth quarter and all but forfeited, pulling most of his starters and sending in the reserves.

Things get no easier for the Giants in Week 8 as they go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ Week 7 loss.

Offensive snaps: 58

Defensive snaps: 66

Special teams snaps: 32

Ironically, one of the two defenders to take 100 percent of the snaps was cornerback Deonte Banks. That’s noteworthy because although he was on the field for all 66 snaps, he didn’t actually play all 66 snaps.

Returning from a concussion, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers took a 93 percent snap share but was largely unproductive through no fault of his own. The offense was non-functional and long-developing plays down the field were over before the receivers could even come out of their breaks.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt took just three snaps and managed to suffer an injury on one of them. It’s been that kind of year for him.

Another remarkable stat is that linebacker Matthew Adams took just a single defense snap and was credited with a missed tackle.