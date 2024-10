Darrell Green has message for Commanders' fans

This was a special weekend for Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green. The former Washington Redskins cornerback received a key to the city of Washington, D.C., on Saturday and had his No. 28 jersey retired by his old team Sunday.

Green, who played 20 years for the burgundy and gold, has largely stayed away from the franchise since his retirement. However, when Daniel Snyder sold the team last summer, Green was back. One of the first things new ownership did was invite Green back and treat him accordingly.

Green has shared his enthusiasm for new ownership.

On Sunday, Green spoke to Washington fans, and he had a special message for them: I’m sorry you didn’t experience the glory days, but come back because this franchise is back.

Here’s Green:

Washington last won a Super Bowl in the 1991 season. That was 33 years ago. Green was in his ninth NFL season during that run and would play 11 more before retiring after the 2002 season.

Green believes the best is yet to come for the Commanders. He’s along for the ride and wants you to be, too.