Deshaun Watson gets booed in first home game since abysmal three-game roadtrip

It was not a kind welcome back to Huntington Bank Field for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While it was all explosive cheers for the return of star running back Nick Chubb, it was the opposite reaction for the starting quarterback. As the PA announced Watson as the starting quarterback in offensive introductions, the crowd at Huntington Bank Field did not hold back on him and what they have thought of his play this season.

The boo birds were loud for the starting quarterback:

There are also reports that Watson could have a short leash in this Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Dorian Thompson-Robinson serving as his backup. Thus far through six games, Watson ranks dead last in a plethora of statistical categories, so it is easy to see how his leash could be shrinking.

Will he make it through this game against their in-state rival?