Saquon Barkley immediately showed just how fired up he was to face the Giants

Saquon Barkley started his career with the Giants only to get traded to the NFC East rival Eagles this past offseason. And while Barkley tried to downplay the emotional stakes ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 matchup at Metlife Stadium, his game told a different story.

Barkley was ready to run through an entire Giants defense.

On the Eagles’ opening drive, Jalen Hurts checked down to Barley on third and long. It was a play that basically had no shot of turning into a first down, but that didn’t stop Barkley from lowering his shoulder and taking on everyone in front of him.

Yeah, this game meant something to him.

And for what it’s worth, Barkley did indeed get booed in his return to Metlife Stadium.