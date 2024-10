Watch: Texans LB Neville Hewitt picks off Packers QB Jordan Love

This story was updated to change or add a photo or video.

For a defense down five starters, the Houston Texans couldn’t ask for a better start.

The Green Bay Packers had three positive plays on the opening drive before Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre tipped a pass into the air from Jordan Love.

The ball hung in the air, leading to an interception and return by linebacker Neville Hewitt to set up Houston inside the Texans’ red zone.

Hewitt, best known for his skills on special teams, is making his first start since 2021 in place of injured starting linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o.

Houston is without five starters in total on defense, with Kamari Lassiter, Jimmie Ward and Mario Edwards Jr. also missing Sunday’s game.

Hewitt has been a key player for the Texans on kickoffs and punts. This season, he has 10 tackles.

Houston is 3-0 this season when it wins the turnover battle. Green Bay leads the league in takeaways at 17, which is four more than the next closet team in Chicago.

Houston only three takeaways in its first five games before forcing four last week against the New England Patriots.