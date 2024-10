Watch: Texans WR Stefon Diggs involved in pregame incident with Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Tempers are flaring early at Lambeau Field between Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexader.

Expect this to be a storyline of the afternoon between the two All-Pro talents.

Diggs appeared to get into it with several Packers players, including Alexander, during pregame warmups. Coaches and others got involved as separated, but not before a few words were exchanged between the two.

Here’s a look at the incident below.

This isn’t the first time these two have had beef. It dates back to Diggs’ time with the Minnesota Vikings and Alexander’s rookie season with the Packers back in 2018.

It continued to Diggs’ stint with the Buffalo Bills. In 2022, the two went up against one another in coverage and had multiple fights between reps.

Diggs finished that game with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Alexander allowed four catches for 68 yards and the score. Sunday will mark the sixth time the two have faced each other in coverage.

In the five previous games, Diggs has totaled 44 receptions for 419 yards and six receiving touchdowns against Alexander. The 6-foot Alexander has one interception and six pass deflections in those games.

Earlier this week, the four-time Pro Bowler declined to comment on his skirmishes with Alexander in the past.

“I could say yeah, but it’s no different than our approach any other week,” Diggs said. “I try to earn it each and every week in practice, try to get on the same page with my quarterback. I don’t really try to get into all the extra stuff.”

The Texans will receive the ball to begin the second half.