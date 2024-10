Jaguars come away with nothing after 11-plus minute drive

The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to have things their own way against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

They had scored 25 straight points and were on a season-long march for NFL teams.

However, after 17 plays, 84 yards and 11:24, the Jaguars came away with nothing after being stopped on fourth down.

Adding insult, the Patriots took the football and drove 94 yards in less than three minutes for a touchdown to make it 25-16 midway through the fourth quarter.

The drive to nowhere and nothing:

4th & 1 at NE 6

(11:16 – 4th) T.Bigsby up the middle to NE 6 for no gain (R.McMillan, E.Johnson).

3rd & 2 at NE 7

(12:00 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Bigsby left tackle to NE 6 for 1 yard (K.White, M.Mapu).

2nd & 4 at NE 9

(12:45 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Bigsby left guard to NE 7 for 2 yards (R.McMillan; J.Tavai).

1st & 10 at NE 15

(13:32 – 4th) T.Bigsby left guard to NE 9 for 6 yards (C.Elliss).

3rd & 2 at NE 20

(14:16 – 4th) T.Bigsby up the middle to NE 15 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux; K.White).

2nd & 5 at NE 23

(15:00 – 4th) (Shotgun) D.Johnson left guard to NE 20 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale, J.Tavai).

(0:00 – 3rd) END QUARTER 3

1st & 10 at NE 28

(0:39 – 3rd) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Bigsby up the middle to NE 23 for 5 yards (J.Roy, M.Mapu).

1st & 10 at NE 40

(1:14 – 3rd) T.Bigsby left guard to NE 28 for 12 yards (C.Gonzalez; J.Tavai).

1st & 10 at JAX 48

(1:57 – 3rd) T.Bigsby up the middle to NE 40 for 12 yards (J.Hawkins).

3rd & 8 at JAX 37

(2:43 – 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence scrambles left end to JAX 48 for 11 yards (M.Mapu).

2nd & 9 at JAX 36

(3:28 – 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to JAX 37 for 1 yard (K.Dugger).

1st & 10 at JAX 35

(4:08 – 3rd) B.Thomas left end to JAX 36 for 1 yard (K.White).

3rd & 4 at JAX 30

(4:48 – 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass short right to B.Thomas to JAX 35 for 5 yards (M.Wilson; K.Dugger).

2nd & 11 at JAX 23

(5:34 – 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass short left to B.Thomas to JAX 30 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).

1st & 10 at JAX 24

(6:13 – 3rd) D.Johnson right tackle to JAX 23 for -1 yards (A.Jennings).

2nd & 9 at JAX 11

(6:53 – 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass short middle to B.Thomas to JAX 24 for 13 yards (C.Gonzalez).

1st & 10 at JAX 10

(7:34 – 3rd) T.Bigsby right tackle to JAX 11 for 1 yard (K.Dugger).