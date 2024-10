Is Aaron Jones playing today? Injury updates for Vikings RB

Aaron Jones injured his hip and hamstring against the New York Jets when the team played in London in Week 5. Jones took advantage of the Bye Week to give himself some extra rest, which gave the team and fans hope he would be ready for the game against the Lions.

The team has dropped their gameday inactives, and we have that news for you.

Aaron Jones injury update

Aaron Jones is active for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It is a team he has played well against in 10 career games against them. In total, he has accumulated 594 rushing yards and found the endzone seven times; he hopes to add to those numbers on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings running back depth chart

The Vikings running back depth chart against the Lions will be as follows:

Aaron Jones

Ty Chandler

Cam Akers*

*Cam Akers was acquired this week via trade, so his expected snap count and availability are undetermined. He was made active for the game on Sunday.