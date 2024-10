Seahawks Week 7 inactives: Riq Woolen OUT, Kenneth Walker IN

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons within the next two hours. They will be, once again, shorthanded on defense. Seattle already ruled out cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown, as well as right tackle Stone Forsythe. In his place will be rookie Michael Jerrell getting his first career start.

The good news is running back Kenneth Walker III, who had been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE on Saturday, is officially active. Seattle will need him to keep the offense moving and at their best potential.

The full inactive report for both teams can be seen below.

Seahawks Inactives:

CB Tre Brown

CB Riq Woolen

LB Trevis Gipson

G Sataoa Laumea

T Stone Forsythe

DT Cameron Young

DT Myles Adams

Falcons inactives:

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

ILB Troy Andersen

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Elijah Wilkinson

T Brandon Parker

DL Kentavius Street

The Seahawks will be kicking off at 10:00 am, Pacific time on Fox. Be sure to follow @TheSeahawksWire and @KoleMusgrove23 on Twitter for more live updates, analysis and highlights during the game.