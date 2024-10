Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 7 game vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons will put their three-game winning streak on the line this afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. This Week 7 battle of birds begins at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

With 90 minutes until kickoff, the Falcons have officially released their inactives list for Sunday’s game. Seven players, including cornerback Antonio Hamilton and linebacker Troy Andersen, have been ruled out.

Safety Justin Simmons, who was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, is good to go. Fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus is inactive again for Atlanta. The former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season.

Check out all seven of the team’s inactives for NFL Week 7 below:

LB Troy Andersen OL Jovaughn Gwyn CB Antonio Hamilton DL Brandon Dorlus OL Elijah Wilkinson OL Brandon Parker DL Kentavius Street

The Seahawks downgraded running back Kenneth Walker to questionable on Saturday but the former Michigan State star is active for Week 7. However, Seattle is still banged up at cornerback with Riq Woolen and Tre Brown both ruled out.

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.