Titans vs. Bills Week 7 inactives: Who's in, who's out?

The Tennessee Titans (1-4) and Buffalo Bills (4-2) square off on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York in Week 7.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

An offer for Titans fans

For the best local Nashville news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

$1 for 6 months

Tennessee Titans

DT Keondre Coburn (knee)

RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)

QB Will Levis (shoulder)

CB J’Jarius Sneed (quad)

OL Leroy Watson

TE David Martin-Robinson

EDGE Caleb Murphy

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills