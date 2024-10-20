Open in App
    2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks: A quick preview

    By Cyro Asseo de ChochFollow @cyroasseo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoQRe_0wEfRh0C00

    The Milwaukee Bucks are undoubtedly contenders, primarily due to the superstar duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, there are significant concerns that could hinder their path to a deep playoff run. While Lillard and Giannis give the Bucks two of the league’s top talents, questions about injury risks, age, and the competency of head coach Doc Rivers loom large.

    Lillard, now 34, has missed 77 games over the past two seasons and sat out Games 5 and 6 in last year’s playoffs. Khris Middleton, another key piece, has also struggled with injuries, missing 76 games in the last two seasons and undergoing surgery on both ankles. Even Giannis, who is typically more durable, dealt with a calf injury that kept him out of the postseason. While they might be able to stay relatively healthy through the regular season, relying on this trio to be at full strength throughout the playoffs is a gamble.

    Then there’s the matter of Rivers. Though he has a reputation as a solid regular-season coach, his history of playoff disappointments raises concerns. After taking over midseason last year and posting a 17-19 record, he faced criticism for struggling to implement his system without a full offseason or his preferred coaching staff. Now, with a full training camp and his chosen staff in place, Rivers has no excuses. But the bigger question remains: Has he adapted his coaching style to the modern game? Can he craft a system that balances offense and defense, especially in the playoffs, where the Bucks faltered last year?

    Milwaukee’s offseason was relatively quiet compared to other Eastern Conference contenders. They added athleticism through the draft with AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith and found value in Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. on a veteran minimum contracts. But these moves don’t scream “contender.” With a core built around aging stars and a coach with a mixed playoff history, the Bucks may need more than just talent to reclaim their status as one of the East’s elite. Even if they stay healthy and defy Father Time, will Rivers’ system be enough to push them past the second round of the playoffs? That’s the big question hanging over Milwaukee this season.

    Depth chart

    The team has a total payroll of $199,573,193 for the 2024-25 season, ranking them 4th in the NBA.

    Roster changes

    Returning: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green, Andre Jackson, Chris Livingston, Ryan Rollins

    Additions: Delon Wright (Miami), Taurean Prince (LA Lakers), AJ Johnson (Florida, G League), Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto), Liam Robbins (Birmingham, G League), Tyler Smith (G League Ignite), Stanley Umude (Detroit)

    Departures: Malik Beasley (Detroit), TyTy Washington (Phoenix), Jaylin Galloway (Sydney), Patrick Beverley (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

    Main strength

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zX5D_0wEfRh0C00
    Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

    * Offensive firepower with Lillard and Antetokounmpo.

    * Continuity in the core lineup, enhancing chemistry and cohesion after midseason changes.

    * Strong perimeter shooting, bolstered by the addition of Trent Jr.

    * Improved depth with experienced veteran backups, adding stability to the rotation.

    * Well-balanced roster with a mix of elite talent and experienced role players, keeping them competitive in the East.

    Main weaknesses

    * Aging roster raises concerns about durability and consistency throughout the season.

    * Health issues, particularly with key players missing time due to injuries, may limit playoff success.

    * Lack of major offseason moves compared to conference rivals, which could leave them behind in a more competitive East.

    * Dependence on older veterans might hinder the development of younger players and limit long-term growth.

    * Defensive weaknesses remain a concern, especially against younger, faster teams in the conference.

    Prediction

    HoopsHype: 1st in the Central Division, 4th in the Eastern Conference

    ESPN: 2nd in the Central Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference

    Sportsbooks: 50.5 projected wins

    HoopsHype compiled the consensus win averages by gathering win projections from eight sportsbooks, including FanDuel, Fanatics, BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN BET, BetRivers, Caesars, and bet365.

    You can follow Cyro Asseo (@CyroAsseo) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    SmokeRunner
    1d ago
    Bucks suck. glass slippers Kash won't play til after the break, and get hurt right after. Kash BUM plays 20 games this year. Giannis sucks, has no moves
    View all comments
