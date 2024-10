Which players are inactive for Packers against Texans in Week 7?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and defensive lineman Colby Wooden are both active for Sunday’s showdown with the Houston Texans despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 7.

Wicks injured his shoulder last week against the Cardinals but practiced in a limited capacity this week. Wooden will play through a knee injury.

The Packers won’t have Devonte Wyatt, who is missing his third straight game with an ankle injury, but the team’s five other inactive players are healthy scratches.

Here are the Packers’ inactives for Week 7:

DE Brenton Cox Jr.

TE John FitzPatrick

T Travis Glover

C Jacob Monk

FS Kitan Oladapo

DT Devonte Wyatt

Monk, a rookie backup along the interior of the offensive line, is inactive for the first time this season.

While the Packers have five healthy scratches, the Texans made four defensive starters inactive, including top linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and safety Jimmie Ward. Receiver Robert Woods is also inactive, so the Texans will be down both Woods and Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve.

Here are the Texans’ inactives for Week 7:

ILB Azeez Al-Shaair

G Nick Broeker

CB Kamari Lassiter

WR Steven Sims

ILB Henry To’oTo’o

FS Jimmie Ward

WR Robert Woods

The Texans are returning defensive lineman Denico Autry from a six-game suspension to start the season. Houston will also have defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, who is active despite being listed as questionable.