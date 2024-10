Indianapolis Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo is active vs. Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts will have defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo available for their Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Odeyingbo was listed as questionable on Friday with a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury last Sunday in Tennessee and briefly exited the game before returning.

Odeyingbo did not practice on Wednesday or Friday this past week and was limited on Thursday.

The Colts have dealt with several injuries at the defensive end position this season. Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are both on injured reserve while Kwity Paye would miss Weeks 4 and 5 this season with a quad injury.

Odeyingbo will enter Week 7 leading the team in both pressures and sacks. In addition to playing defensive end, he gives the Colts the flexibility to line up inside as well when needed.

Over the last two weeks in particular, the Colts pass rush has struggled to generate consistent pressure. In part, that is a product of both Jacksonville and Tennessee utilizing the quick passing game, but for a team that is built to win in the trenches, when that doesn’t happen, it can lead to a long day for the defense overall.

Combined, the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence and the Titans’ Will Levis were under pressure on only nine of their 64 total dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

This week, the Colts will face a Titans’ offensive line that ranks 15th in pressure rate and 12th by ESPN’s pass-block win rate metric. When under pressure these last two weeks, Dolphins’ quarterback Tyler Huntley is just 4-for-12 passing for 30 yards.