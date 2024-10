Falcons reveal uniforms for Week 7 matchup vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons will continue their 2024 campaign on Sunday when they play the visiting Seattle Seahawks inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has won three straight games and could improve to 5-2 with a win over Seattle.

The Falcons revealed their Week 7 uniform combination earlier this week, and they will be donning their black jerseys with black pants and black helmets. This is their signature look, which has gotten many positive reactions from the fans in the past, though not as many as the team’s much-loved throwback uniforms.

Here’s a look at the threads, which will be worn with the all-red cleats and gloves:

The Falcons and the Seahawks are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. While the teams have gone in opposite directions over the last three weeks, they’re not that far apart statistically for the season.

Atlanta may have the edge, but this could be a close one.