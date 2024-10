What channel is Commanders vs. Panthers on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

The Washington Commanders (4-2) host the Carolina Panthers (1-5) in Week 7 action from Northwest Stadium. It’s a special day for the Commanders, as the franchise retires Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green’s No. 28. Several Washington alums are in town for the game, so the Commanders want to put on a show for those who paved the way.

Washington is coming off a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it’s first loss since Week 1. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was outstanding again, completing 24 of 35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, but the defense had no answer Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Will the Commanders defense rebound against the Panthers?

Here’s how to watch the Commanders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Commanders vs. Panthers game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Panthers will be broadcast regionally on CBS in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game from the booth at Northwest Stadium, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Panthers on livestream

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

For FUBO:

Watch Commanders vs. Panthers live on Fubo (free trial)

Commanders vs. Panthers predictions, picks, odds

Commanders 35, Panthers 10: It sounds like Brian Robinson Jr. will play, but it’s not as if the Commanders will need him. Injuries or not, Washington was a heavy favorite. The Commanders have the better team and quarterback. I would expect a fired-up Washington squad wanting to avenge last week’s loss. It’s also a special day for the Commanders, as the franchise is retiring Darrell Green’s No. 28.

ODDS: Commanders by 9.5 points

O/U: 51.5

All NFL Odds via BetMGM.

Commanders schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at Tampa Bay (L, 37-20)

Sept. 15: New York Giants (W, 21-18)

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati (W, 38-33)

Sept. 29: at Arizona (W, 42-14)

Oct. 6: Cleveland (W, 34-13)

Oct. 13: at Baltimore (L, 30-23)

Oct. 20: Carolina

Record: 4-2

Panthers schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at New Orleans (L, 47-10)

Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers (L, 26-3)

Sept. 22: at Las Vegas (W, 36-22)

Sept. 29: Cincinnati (L, 34-24)

Oct. 6: at Chicago (L, 36-10)

Oct. 13: Atlanta (L, 38-20)

Oct. 20: at Washington

Record: 1-5

