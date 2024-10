Prediction and betting odds for Commanders vs. Panthers in Week 7

The Washington Commanders (4-2) look to get back to winning on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers (1-5) from Northwest Stadium. The Commanders’ four-game winning streak was snapped last week in Baltimore. Despite a valiant effort, Washington lost 30-23 to arguably the NFL’s top team.

The Commanders opened as 7.5-point favorites earlier in the week. It’s rare for Washington to be favored so heavily, but times have changed with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Before Sunday’s kickoff, the line has increased to 9.5 points in favor of Washington, according to BetMGM.

The recent changes are likely related to Carolina’s injury situation, as the Panthers will be without several players against the Commanders.

So, who wins? It’s time for our staff predictions.

Bryan Manning

It sounds like Brian Robinson Jr. will play, but it’s not as if the Commanders will need him. Injuries or not, Washington was a heavy favorite. The Commanders have the better team and quarterback. I would expect a fired-up Washington squad wanting to avenge last week’s loss. It’s also a special day for the Commanders, as the franchise is retiring Darrell Green’s No. 28.

Commanders 35, Panthers 10

Ivan Lambert

The Panthers are 1-5, and after only six games, have already been outscored by 100 points, and the closest to them (Jaguars) are a -65. The Commanders (4-2) on paper are a heavy favorite (-9.5). The Washington offense should be able to move the ball and score plenty of points.

Unfortunately, the Commanders’ defense could also be susceptible to giving up points themselves because since Andy Dalton replaced Bryce Young, Carolina moves the ball much better.

This week, we will find out about the Commanders’ maturity. Will they be focused and not look ahead to next week when they face the 4-2 Bears?

Commanders 30, Panthers 20

Serena Burks

The Commanders may have lost last week, but it was to a much more talented Baltimore Ravens team. Their defense had no answer for Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson, and their rushing offense couldn’t do much against the Ravens’ stout defense.

But this week will be different. The Panthers already benched Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton; but that hasn’t been enough to see them win games. The Commanders get the win at home.

Commanders 38, Panthers 13