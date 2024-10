Winners, losers from Georgia's big win at Texas

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs earned their best win of the season with a 30-15 road victory over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. At times, it felt like Georgia had to beat Texas and the officials, but the Dawgs were determined to get the win.

Texas threatening to make things interesting in the second half, but in the end the Georgia defense overwhelmed Texas’ offensive line. Now, Georgia will have a bye week before facing Florida in Jacksonville.

Who are our winners and losers from Georgia’s road win at Texas?

Winner: Linebacker Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker almost single-handedly took over this game in the first half. Walker recorded seven tackles and three sacks in the first half. Texas’ offense never found a rhythm against Georgia’s strong pass rush. Walker looks like a first-round NFL draft pick along with Mykel Williams, who looked much healthier after battling an ankle injury.

Winner: Cornerback Daylen Everette

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette forced two turnovers in the first half. He recorded forced a Quinn Ewers fumble on a sack and somehow managed to recover the fumble after a mad scramble for the ball. Everette also intercepted Ewers with savvy disguised coverage in the first half.

Winner: Coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart showed Georgia excels in the ‘nobody believes in us’ role. Georgia played its best game of the season and man did the defense look improved against a strong offensive line with a healthy Mykel Williams.

Loser: Quarterback Carson Beck’s turnovers

Look, Carson Beck managed the game well and led Georgia on a touchdown drive when the game was suddenly a one-score contest in the second half.

However, Beck continued to piled up interceptions. He threw three against the Longhorns and has eight interceptions in his last three games after throwing just six interceptions last season.You have to give Beck credit for his third down scramble in the fourth quarter and for earning a difficult road win.

Winner: Running back Trevor Etienne

Trevor Etienne scored all three of Georgia’s touchdowns on the day. The Florida transfer finished the evening with 22 total touches for 110 total yards. Etienne is one of Georgia’s top weapons in both the running and passing game.

Losers: Defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero

Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero both played great games against Texas, but both players were ejected in the second half with targeting penalties. As a result, Jackson and Aguero are suspended for the first half against Florida.