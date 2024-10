WATCH: Darrell Green emotional as he receives key to Washington, D.C.

It’s been a big week for legendary former Washington cornerback Darrell Green. In April, Green learned that the Commanders planned to officially retire his No. 28 jersey sometime during the 2024 season.

It was later revealed that Green’s special day would occur during Washington’s Week 7 game vs. the Carolina Panthers from Northwest Stadium.

So, one day before Green’s jersey was officially retired, he received another prestigious honor. Green received a key to Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Washington mayor Muriel Bowser presented Green with a key to the nation’s capital.

Commanders co-owner Mitchell Rales, who grew up a fan of the Redskins, was there for the festivities.

Here’s Green expressing his gratitude, courtesy of Sam Fortier from The Washington Post:

Finally, here is Green receiving a custom painting of himself from his playing day:

Sunday will be another emotional day for Green, who spent 20 seasons in the burgundy and gold and went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, the first year he was eligible.