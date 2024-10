2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies: A quick preview

With a healthy Ja Morant returning and key pieces like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies have the talent to make noise. They also added 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey, who should take pressure off Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt. However, despite these positives, it’s unclear if this bounce-back season will push them to the top of the standings again. The Western Conference is as stacked as ever, and securing a top seed might be a stretch.

The Grizzlies have a strong defensive core, with Jackson Jr. just a season removed from being Defensive Player of the Year, and Smart, another former DPOY, bringing more grit to the backcourt. Bane is evolving into one of the best three-point shooters in the league, and if he stays healthy, his shooting and playmaking could make a huge difference. Memphis also has a solid rotation of role players like Luke Kennard, who was the second-best three-point shooter last season, and versatile young talent in Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Brandon Clarke.

Depth chart

The team has a total payroll of $172,912,454 for the 2024-25 season, ranking them 21st in the NBA.

Roster changes

Returning: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia, Vince Williams Jr, Scotty Pippen Jr

Additions: Zach Edey (Purdue), Jay Huff (Denver), Jaylen Wells (Washington State), Yuki Kawamura (Yokohama), Cam Spencer (UConn)

Departures: Ziaire Williams (Brooklyn), Lamar Stevens, Jordan Goodwin, Trey Jemison (to New Orleans), Derrick Rose (retired), Yuta Watanabe (Chiba Jets)

Main strength

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

* Strong defensive core, featuring multiple former Defensive Player of the Year winners in key positions.

* Talented roster with high offensive potential, including elite 3-point shooting and playmaking.

* Addition of a towering rookie at center provides much-needed frontcourt support and depth.

* Solid role players, including top three-point shooters and versatile young talent, boost the team’s depth.

* Proven track record of success, with a core that has led to multiple 50-plus win seasons.

Main weaknesses

* Health concerns, with key players dealing with past injuries and potential long-term impact on performance.

* Uncertainty around returning to contender status in a highly competitive Western Conference.

* Potential over-reliance on young and developing players to fill critical roles, including at center.

* Early-season suspension of a key player, which could affect momentum and standings in a loaded West.

* Despite a talented roster, lack of significant offseason moves may limit growth in key areas.

Prediction

HoopsHype: 2nd in the Southwest Division, 6th in the Western Conference

ESPN: 1st in the Southwest Division, 2nd in the Western Conference

Sportsbooks: 47.5 projected wins

HoopsHype compiled the consensus win averages by gathering win projections from eight sportsbooks, including FanDuel, Fanatics, BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN BET, BetRivers, Caesars, and bet365.

