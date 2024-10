Seahawks rookie calls out Falcons ahead of Week 7 matchup

Whether or not the Falcons made the right choice by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft is something we won’t know for some time.

With Kirk Cousins lighting it up right now, it could be a while before we see Penix play. However, the team’s lack of a pass-rushing presence has been apparent through the first six weeks. Even after trading for veteran Matthew Judon, Atlanta ranks dead last in total sacks this season.

When it came to the draft, there were several defensive linemen the Falcons could have targeted in the first round. One of those prospects was Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, who was drafted by the Seahawks later in the first round.

Murphy is set to return from injury this weekend and hasn’t forgotten Atlanta passed on him in the draft. In a new feature by ESPN, Murphy said he heard rumors the Falcons were going to draft him and that he would make them regret it this weekend.

“I did hear that Atlanta was supposed to draft me,” Murphy said to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I heard rumors about that. But they passed up one, so that’s their fault. That’s a big loss for them. They will feel me Sunday.”

The rookie defensive lineman accounted for seven tackles and 0.5 sacks in his first three games before missing the last three weeks due to a hamstring injury. While the Seahawks have lost three straight games, they were 3-0 when Murphy was healthy.

Since Penix has yet to see the field, and likely won’t this season, fans will continue to wonder if the Falcons made the right move by passing on someone like Murphy.

Atlanta’s offensive line will have its work cut out in Week 7. Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.