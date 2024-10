Bengals vs Browns injury report: Latest updates, news for Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns much healthier than at any point earlier in the season—besides that strange, quick Joe Burrow injury report thing.

Other than that, the Bengals are about as healthy as one could ask before an AFC North showdown that could help the Bengals salvage the season.

Sure, fans have also focused on upcoming NFL trade deadline items, like whether to call the Jaguars about a deal or go find veteran cornerback help from New England.

But Sunday, a win or loss is more than an AFC North game, as it’s the difference between 3-4 with a shot to save the season or 2-5.

Here’s a quick rundown of the injury reports for both teams.

Bengals injury report

CB DJ Ivey: Questionable

Browns injury report

RB Nick Chubb: Questionable

LB Jordan Hicks: Questionable

RB Nyheim Hines: Questionable

C Ethan Poci: Questionable

S Juan Thornhill: Questionable

RB Jerome Ford: Out

S Ronnie Hickman: Out

Joe Burrow injury update

Burrow has been on the report for most of the season with a “wrist,” likely the team just taking precaution with league rules. But he popped up with a “shin” this week too — something head coach Zac Taylor explained on Friday (he’s fine).

DJ Ivey injury update

Ivey only just recently had his 21-day window opened to return from injured reserve. If he’s getting activated for the game, the team will likely announce it the day prior.

Nick Chubb injury update

Chubb is the big one for the Browns — he’s back from last season’s brutal injury, though coaches remain bullish on how much work he will actually get.