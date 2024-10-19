Chiefs Veteran defensive lineman ruled out for Week 7 vs. 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the latest injury report with the media on Friday, finalizing the status of one of his veteran defensive linemen.

“As far as the injuries go, Mike (Danna) will be listed as out,” said Reid. “JuJu (Smith-Schuster) had a hamstring spasm yesterday but practiced today, so he will be listed as questionable, however, on the sheet there.”

Danna will miss his second game this season as he continues to deal with a pectoral injury that held him out of practice all week. The injury to “Smith-Schuster has sparked the possibility that practice squad receivers Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio could be in the running for a roster elevation before Sunday. Reid has left the decision to the coaching staff as a wait-and-see scenario.

“We’ll see; I mean, we’re going to list him (JuJu Smith-Schuster) as questionable just in case something comes up,” said Reid, “but he did good today, so we’ll see how he does tomorrow, right? But he was good today.

The veteran receiver led the team in receiving during their Week 5 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He has seemingly fit back into his role from the 2022 season after Rashee Rice’s season-ending injury.