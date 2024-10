What time is Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco fight? Walkout time for PFL: Battle of the Giants co-main event

Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco are ready to square off in a champion-vs.-champion showdown. This women’s featherweight bout scheduled for five rounds is taking place Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cyborg (27-2) and Pacheco (23-4) co-headline PFL: Battle of the Giants with the promotion’s super fights women’s featherweight title belt at stake.

Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s champion at 145 pounds, is competing for the first time in a year, when she defeated Cat Zingano by first-round TKO at Bellator 300. Cyborg, 39, is a former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion. She enters on a seven-fight winning streak, which includes five consecutive defenses of her Bellator title. Cyborg hasn’t lost since a December 2018 first-round knockout against Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Pacheco, 30, is coming off back-to-back PFL championship seasons at lightweight and featherweight. She brings a 10-fight winning streak into the matchup with Cyborg, which includes her 2022 lightweight title win over Kayla Harrison.

When does PFL: Battle of the Giants fight card start?

The PFL: Battle of the Giants lineup consists of nine fights, with prelims starting at 1:30 p.m. ET and the pay-per-view main card at 4 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco walkout time