After beating his old team, Sean Payton says Saints will 'bounce back'

Sean Payton clearly still has a soft spot for his former team.

After the Denver Broncos defeated the New Orleans Saints by a score of 33-10 on Thursday Night Football, Payton described the Saints as a good football team that has been hit hard by injuries.

“They are nicked up,” Payton said. “I told Dennis Allen to get healthy. They have a good football team. A lot of their players right now weren’t able to play.”

New Orleans were missing multiple starters on Thursday, and they lost more players during the game. Payton made a point to console quarterback Spencer Rattler after the game, and he said in his postgame press conference that he expects the team to bounce back.

“You guys all saw how they played earlier in the season before they got hit with the injury bug,” Payton said. “They had two good wins in a row. There are so many games ahead of us. They will bounce back.”

If they don’t bounce back, Allen will soon be on the hot.