What channel is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern? Kickoff time, TV channel for Badgers-Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) continue their 2024 campaign on Saturday with a road contest against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Here’s how to watch the game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is the Wisconsin-Northwestern game on? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Start time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

Wisconsin-Northwestern will be televised nationally on BTN in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Jeff Levering and Jake Butt will call the game from the booth with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

Where to watch Wisconsin-Northwestern on livestream

Streaming options for the game include Fox Sports and FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Wisconsin vs Northwestern predictions, picks, odds

Wisconsin 31, Northwestern 10: The Badgers are rolling into Evanston having won back-to-back contests by a combined score of 94-13, dominating Purdue and Rutgers on both sides of the ball in consecutive weeks. If Wisconsin can keep it going, Saturday’s matchup with the Wildcats will not be particularly close.

ODDS: Wisconsin favored by 8 1/2

O/U: 41 1/2

Wisconsin schedule 2024

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan (W, 28-14)

Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota (W, 27-13)

Sept. 14: vs. Alabama (L, 42-10)

Bye Week

Sept. 28: at USC (L, 38-21)

Oct. 5: vs. Purdue (W, 52-6)

Oct. 12: at Rutgers (W, 42-7)

Oct. 19: at Northwestern

Record: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)

Northwestern schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Miami (OH) (W, 13-6)

Sept. 6: vs. Duke (L, 26-20)

Sept. 14: vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 31-7)

Sept. 21: at Washington (L, 24-5)

Bye Week

Oct. 5: vs. Indiana (L, 41-24)

Oct. 11: at Maryland (W, 37-10)

Oct. 19: vs. Wisconsin

Record: 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)

