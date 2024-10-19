Legendary John Riggins has solution for Commanders' secondary issues

The Washington Commanders are 4-2 and in first place in the NFC East heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Washington’s offense is one of the best in the NFL, looking unstoppable at times. However, the same can’t be said for the defense. After faring well in the previous two weeks, the defense struggled badly at Baltimore in a Week 6 loss.

The Commanders’ failure to adequately stop the run is puzzling at times. However, Washington’s struggles to stop opposing passing games aren’t surprising. There were question marks at cornerback entering the season, and those questions remain after six games.

Second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes remains a mystery. He’s struggled and can’t even get on the field. Benjamin St-Juste shows flashes but still allows far too many big plays. Free-agent addition Noah Igbinoghene has been a pleasant surprise, while rookie Mike Sainristil looks like a future star. In today’s NFL, that’s not enough.

In the latest addition of “The John Riggins Show,” the Hall of Fame running back had a suggestion for the Commanders if their pass defense struggles on Sunday.

“One possible way out of this, and he’ll already be there, at halftime if they’re struggling mightily is throw a uniform on No. 28,” Riggins said referring to Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green. The Commanders are retiring Green’s No. 28 this weekend.

That’s not a bad idea.

Seeing Riggins discuss his former team and Green’s return to the franchise is more proof that everything surrounding the Commanders has completely changed since Josh Harris and his group purchased the team in July 2022.