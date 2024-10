Jon Runyan Jr. ready for first taste of Giants-Eagles rivalry

Offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. may be in his first season as a New York Giant, but he knows the drill as well as the most seasoned veterans who have been through the wars.

That is because he is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jon Runyan Sr., who played in 19 games against Big Blue during his 14-year NFL career.

Many of the games — played between 1996-2009 — pitted the elder Runyan against Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, whose storied rivalry has created a life-long friendship.

The elder Runyan will be an interested party this Sunday as his son lines up against his former team as a member of the Giants but prior commitments will prevent him from attending the game in person.

“He’s excited,” Runyan Jr. said of his father. “He won’t be at the game. He’s got to work this Sunday just like most Sundays, but I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming up from the area. They’re all going to be in Giants gear, or else they’re not allowed to be around us, but everybody’s excited. Like I said, a lot of people coming. This is a big one.

“Obviously, when I was a little kid, I grew up as a huge Eagles fan, but work took me elsewhere, and now I’m the biggest Giants fan in the world, so I’m excited for this weekend coming up.”

Runyan Jr. was asked if his father had prepped him for the heated rivalry that dates back to 1933.

“No, not really, but I grew up, obviously, a huge NFC East fan,” said Runyan Jr., who grew up in the Philadelphia area. “If the Eagles or Giants aren’t playing, we’re going to get the Cowboys or the Commanders broadcast. I’d always be watching that one o’clock window and just always watching NFC East football. That’s what I grew up on, and I know how heated it is now, how close everybody in proximity is.

“Me personally, I have a lot of family that’s down in Texas, so they’re all Cowboys fans, so that kind of even made me grow up hating the Cowboys even more. That kind of feeds into a lot of that going on now. Back in the NFC East, it feels like I’m back home, I’m really enjoying it.”

The Giants know where his loyalties lie at the moment and are counting on Runyan Jr., who has taken every offensive snap this season, to continue his solid play this Sunday.