Hawaii at Washington State odds, picks and predictions

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) meet the Washington State Cougars (5-1) Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (The CW Network). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's college football odds around the Hawaii vs. Washington State odds , and make our expert college football picks and predictions .

The Rainbow Warriors step out of conference to face the Cougars. It's the 3rd trip of the season to the mainland for Hawaii. It suffered a 31-13 loss at Sam Houston Sept. 14 as a 3.5-point underdog as the Under (48) cashed. It also fell 27-24 at San Diego State as a 1-point 'dog Oct. 5 as the Over (48) hit for the only time in 6 tries this season.

The Cougars picked up a 25-17 win at Fresno State as a 3.5-point favorite as the Under (60.5) hit, bouncing back from a 45-24 loss at Boise State Sept. 28 in the previous outing. Washington State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season while splitting the Over/Under 3-3.

Hawaii at Washington State odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook ; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of college football odds . Lines last updated at 4:40 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Hawaii +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Washington State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)

: Hawaii +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Washington State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) Against the spread : Hawaii +18.5 (-105) | Washington State -18.5 (-115)

: Hawaii +18.5 (-105) | Washington State -18.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U) : 55.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hawaii at Washington State picks and predictions

Prediction

Washington State 38, Hawaii 24

Washington State (-1100) will cost you 11 times your potential return, and that's way too risky for not nearly enough reward. The Cougars and QB John Mateer are a gifted offense, and Hawaii (+700) struggles on trips to the mainland, but that's just too expensive.

PASS .

Back HAWAII +18.5 ( -105 ) catching the points, as it should be able to keep this to a 2-score game.

The Rainbow Warriors have an adequate passing offense, led by QB Brayden Schager . He has completed 60.2% of his pass attempts for 1,592 yards, 12 TDs and 6 INTs through 6 games. He has a top-tier receiver in WR Pofele Ashlock ; they've hooked up 43 times for 470 yards and 4 TDs.

Washington State -18.5 (-115) has a powerful offense, too, as Mateer is a solid dual-threat option. But, the Wazzu defense has been horrific, allowing 446.8 total yards, 280.3 passing yards and 29.8 points per game, all among the worst marks in the nation.

OVER 55.5 ( -110 ) is worth a look due to Washington State's struggles on defense.

Hawaii can sling it, but the Under has connected in 5 of 6 games so far, mostly due to some decent efforts on defense early in the season. But the total went low against UCLA and 2 low-level FCS teams. The defense has allowed 27.5 PPG in the past 2 outings, though, as the quality of opponent has picked up. Expect to see Hawaii allow a season high in points here.

