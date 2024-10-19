Open in App
    Hawaii at Washington State odds, picks and predictions

    By Kevin Erickson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV3C6_0wDMapHD00

    The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) meet the Washington State Cougars (5-1) Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (The CW Network). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's college football odds around the Hawaii vs. Washington State odds , and make our expert college football picks and predictions .

    The Rainbow Warriors step out of conference to face the Cougars. It's the 3rd trip of the season to the mainland for Hawaii. It suffered a 31-13 loss at Sam Houston Sept. 14 as a 3.5-point underdog as the Under (48) cashed. It also fell 27-24 at San Diego State as a 1-point 'dog Oct. 5 as the Over (48) hit for the only time in 6 tries this season.

    The Cougars picked up a 25-17 win at Fresno State as a 3.5-point favorite as the Under (60.5) hit, bouncing back from a 45-24 loss at Boise State Sept. 28 in the previous outing. Washington State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season while splitting the Over/Under 3-3.

    - Rankings : US LBM Coaches Poll , conducted by the American Football Coaches Association and USA TODAY Sports

    Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

    Hawaii at Washington State odds

    Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook ; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of college football odds . Lines last updated at 4:40 a.m. ET.

    • Moneyline (ML) : Hawaii +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Washington State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
    • Against the spread : Hawaii +18.5 (-105) | Washington State -18.5 (-115)
    • Over/Under (O/U) : 55.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

    Hawaii at Washington State picks and predictions

    Prediction

    Washington State 38, Hawaii 24

    Moneyline

    Washington State (-1100) will cost you 11 times your potential return, and that's way too risky for not nearly enough reward. The Cougars and QB John Mateer are a gifted offense, and Hawaii (+700) struggles on trips to the mainland, but that's just too expensive.

    PASS .

    Against the spread

    Back HAWAII +18.5 ( -105 ) catching the points, as it should be able to keep this to a 2-score game.

    The Rainbow Warriors have an adequate passing offense, led by QB Brayden Schager . He has completed 60.2% of his pass attempts for 1,592 yards, 12 TDs and 6 INTs through 6 games. He has a top-tier receiver in WR Pofele Ashlock ; they've hooked up 43 times for 470 yards and 4 TDs.

    Washington State -18.5 (-115) has a powerful offense, too, as Mateer is a solid dual-threat option. But, the Wazzu defense has been horrific, allowing 446.8 total yards, 280.3 passing yards and 29.8 points per game, all among the worst marks in the nation.

    Over/Under

    OVER 55.5 ( -110 ) is worth a look due to Washington State's struggles on defense.

    Hawaii can sling it, but the Under has connected in 5 of 6 games so far, mostly due to some decent efforts on defense early in the season. But the total went low against UCLA and 2 low-level FCS teams. The defense has allowed 27.5 PPG in the past 2 outings, though, as the quality of opponent has picked up. Expect to see Hawaii allow a season high in points here.

