NFL Week 7 picks: Experts are all over Rams to beat Raiders

The NFL schedule makers didn’t do the Rams any favors with their early-season slate. It was as tough as any team’s start to the year, facing the Lions, Cardinals, 49ers, Bears and Packers.

The Rams weren’t favored in a single one of those games and went 1-4 in that stretch, but they have an easier matchup this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. As 7-point favorites, the Rams are fully expected to win this game at home and inch closer to .500. Not only do the oddsmakers like the Rams to win, but the experts do, too.

According to Tallysight, 97% of experts are taking the Rams to beat the Raiders outright and 63% are picking them to cover the spread. Most see it being a low-scoring game, too, with 66% taking the under of 43.5 points.

No team can be overlooked in the NFL, especially in this wild 2024 season, but the Rams have a big advantage over the Raiders. Cooper Kupp has a chance to play on Sunday, Davante Adams is no longer with Las Vegas and Maxx Crosby’s status is in question because of an ankle injury.

If the Rams can’t win this game, their playoff hopes will be all but dashed at 1-5 with 11 games remaining. They’d likely need to go at least 9-2 down the stretch in that scenario.