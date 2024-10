Black Stripe Alert! Ohio State tight end Max LeBlanc loses black stripe

Black stripe alert! Tight end Max LeBlanc has shed his black stripe and becomes the 12th member of the freshman class to officially be welcomed to the Brotherhood.

LeBlanc originally hails from Quebec, Canada. He would later move to Chattanooga, Tennessee where he would star on the gridiron at The Baylor School. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 15 rated tight end nationally according to 247Sports.

The Freshman has appeared in one game this year against Western Michigan He will likely be headed for a red-shirt season being buried on the depth chart behind Gee Scott Jr, Bennett Christian, Will Kacmarek, and Jelani Thurman.

