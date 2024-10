Sean Payton sought out Spencer Rattler after Saints-Broncos game

Sean Payton is no stranger to the growing pains one goes through with rookie quarterbacks.

He’s in the midst of helping one currently in transition in Bo Nix, who has had some ups and downs in not only his first season in the NFL, but also his first year as an NFL starter.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is also going through a bit of that himself, thrown to the wolves as a starter unexpectedly with veteran Derek Carr currently sidelined due to injury.

Payton made a point of going up to Rattler after the game, praising him for some of the poise he showed, despite the Saints coming out with far from the outcome they wanted in a 33-10 loss.

“You’ve got some moxie, man,” Payton said to Rattler.

Rattler was up against the odds with a poor offensive line performance and the loss of two of his top wideouts, Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee).

He finished the game 25-of-35 passing for 172 yards, also with five carries for 34 yards. The former South Carolina quarterback didn’t get his team to the end zone and could hardly remain upright as he was sacked some six times.

There was some confusion on if Rattler was benched toward the end of the game when Jake Haener entered at quarterback, but it was later clarified the decision was made to save Rattler after he suffered from a “hip pointer” injury.

That’s probably a good call by the Saints with the way the injury bug has been just one of a wave of problems contributing to New Orleans’ fall from grace.