Michigan State basketball legend officially inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Margie Garrison/Lansing State Journal file

On Thursday night, Michigan State basketball legend Shawn Respert officially became enshrined in Michigan sports history, when he was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. It was a great moment for Respert, who has been named a finalist the last few years and finally made his way in as part of the 2024 class.

Respert is remembered as the last great player of the Jud Heathcote era, where he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus First-Team All-American back in 1995.

Respert was a lottery pick in the 1995 NBA draft, but his career was derailed by stomach cancer, a diagnosis he kept private from the public and even his own family.

You can see a picture of Respert and Izzo together from last night here.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.