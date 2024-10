Former Michigan State tight end retires from football

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Back in 2021, Michigan State football lost tight end Tommy Guajardo to the transfer portal. Since then, Guajardo has gone from Bowling Green to Wayne State, and now, Guajardo will hang up the cleats and retire from football to focus on his heatlh.

Guajardo announced the news on his X.com account, where he gave some insight into his decision. He explained that he has been battling an autoimmune disease this summer and will be retiring in order to focus on getting into remission.

As someone who also struggles with an autoimmune disease, my thoughts will be with Guajardo as he tries to conquer his illness.

