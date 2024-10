Broncos PFF grades: Best, worst players from win vs. Saints

Following the Denver Broncos‘ 33-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, Pro Football Focus has released grades for each player’s Week 7 performance.

PFF grades players on a 0 (worst) to 100 (best) scale. Check out the best and worst of Week 6 below.

Best Offensive Players

OT Garett Bolles : 83.1

: 83.1 OG Ben Powers : 79.5

: 79.5 FB Nate Adkins : 78.7

: 78.7 OT Mike McGlinchey : 75.8

: 75.8 WR Devaughn Vele: 73.4

It’s no wonder that Javonte Williams (71.8) had one of the best games of his career when the offensive line turned in those performances. Denver had its most rushing yards in a single game (225) since 2013.

Best Defensive Players

LB Cody Barton : 93.2

: 93.2 CB Damarri Mathis : 89.4

: 89.4 LB Justin Strnad : 85.6

: 85.6 CB Ja’Quan McMillian : 78.4

: 78.4 OLB Nik Bonitto: 77.6

If not for D.J. Jones jumping early, Barton would have had two defensive touchdowns against the Saints. Mathis made an immediate impact after returning from injured reserve. Kwon Alexander (77.6) got the start against his former team, but Strnad played the majority of the snaps (42 vs. 21).

Worst Offensive Players

WR Courtland Sutton (44.7)

(44.7) RB Audric Estime (55.9)

(55.9) WR Marvin Mims (57.2)

(57.2) TE Adam Trautman (58.4)

(58.4) C Alex Forsyth (58.7)

A strange game for Sutton, who played 56 snaps but drew zero targets. Perhaps the Broncos knew the Saints would try to take Sutton out of the game and opted to feature other WRs. Estime’s fumbles are a concern. Bo Nix (59.1) received PFF’s sixth-worst grade on offense.

Worst Defensive Players

DB Keidron Smith : 29.4

: 29.4 DB Devon Key : 46.9

: 46.9 DB P.J. Locke : 52.8

: 52.8 OLB Baron Browning : 53.2

: 53.2 OLB Jonathon Cooper: 59.8

This is the third straight game that Locke has received a poor grade from PFF. Denver put in the second-string defense on the final drive of the game and Smith and Key apparently did not impress.

Special Teams

ST Adam Trautman : 90.2

: 90.2 LS Mitchell Fraboni : 64.8

: 64.8 R Marvin Mims : 64.5

: 64.5 K Wil Lutz : 72.7 (FG) 48.3 (KO)

: 72.7 (FG) 48.3 (KO) P Riley Dixon: 64.3

You can view grades for every player on the paid version of PFF’s website.