Commanders need more from DT Daron Payne

Daron Payne is not having one of his better seasons.

The former Alabama defensive tackle taken first round in the 2018 NFL draft had his biggest season in 2021, earned himself a big contract and hasn’t been as productive this season.

Payne thus far, through six games played, has contributed eight tackles (6 solo, 2 Assists). However, Payne has only produced two QB hits, 0.5 QB sacks, and zero tackles for a loss.

On Thursday, before the media, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. was asked about last Sunday’s game in which Payne did not record a defensive statistic.

“Sometimes that’s going to happen. I’m not going to just dive into stats totally. He’s given us what we want. For the run game, alright, they ran for yards. It wasn’t because of him, alright. It was some other issues that they ran for. So, he’s one of our leaders and he’s doing the things that he needs to do.”

On Sunday, against the Panthers, Payne will have to begin playing without long-time partner Jonathan Allen, also from Alabama. Allen tore a pectoral muscle against the Ravens last week, requiring surgery. Allen will miss the remainder of 2024.

Thus, Payne will now start alongside rookie Johnny Newton (Illinois). Not only will Newton receive more snaps, but also reserve tackle Phidarian Mathis will be called upon more often. DT Sheldon Day was elevated to the active roster and DT Jalyn Holmes was signed. The Commanders also signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.