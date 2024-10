Knoxville wide receiver includes Vols in top eight schools

2026 four-star wide receiver prospect Tyreek King named Tennessee as a top eight school in his recruitment.

King’s top eight schools are Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Michigan Louisville, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

The 5-foot-10.5, 168-pound wide receiver prospect is from Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

King ranks as the No. 183 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 31 wide receiver prospect and No. 6 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

King unofficially visited Tennessee for the Kent State game on Sept. 14. The Vols offered him a scholarship on March 23, 2023.

Tennessee has two commitments in its 2026 recruiting class: Quarterback Faizon Brandon and tight end Carson Sneed.