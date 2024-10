Bengals should call Jaguars about trade if the fire sale is starting

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t likely to go after some major $45 million player at the NFL trade deadline.

But they might want to call a tanking team like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those Jaguars just traded a big name to the Seahawks after the miserable 1-5 start, which might signal a fire sale is on the way before a regime change.

That already has analysts such as Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggesting a team like the Bengals as the perfect trade fit for offensive tackle Walker Little:

“The 25-year-old started 11 games for the Jaguars in 2023 but has been pushed into a reserve role this season by Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison. While the Jags undoubtedly enjoy having quality line depth, Little will be a free agent in the spring.”

It’s the perfect example of the type of move the Bengals might actually make at the deadline. Little was a second-round pick in 2021 who has fallen out of favor. He’d be a half-season rental on the final year of his deal, so if the Bengals like what they see, they could re-up with him after the season.

With Trent Brown lost for the season, improving depth behind Orlando Brown Jr. and the rookie Amarius Mims would be ideal. Considering actual number of games played was a knock on Mims coming out of college, the team should be interested in more help on the depth chart than just Cody Ford.

Maybe the move isn’t Little, but the logic behind it makes sense as the trade deadline looms.