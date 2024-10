Dennis Allen says Saints starting CB suffered broken femur vs. Broncos

Head coach Dennis Allen shared an update on New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo following his leg injury in the team’s 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, saying that Adebo had suffered a broken femur.

Adebo was carted off the field following a play in which he went in to help tackle Broncos running back Javonte Williams, but collided awkwardly and was unable to get back to his feet. He exited the game in a vacuum splint, before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Allen added that he was set to have surgery immediately on Thursday night.

The prognosis looks very much like Adebo will be out for the rest of the season, which bodes poorly for both him and a struggling Saints team as he was making a lot of plays in the secondary. The Saints defensive back has been a strong piece of what they have been able to get right on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in passes defensed (10) and interceptions (3), but he’s also led in the categories of penalty yards and defensive pass interference fouls. He was a bit of a boom-or-bust player in coverage, but they needed every takeaway and pass broken up he gave them.

Adebo will be bound for free agency this offseason, so what happens with him moving forward will be something to watch. For now we’ll wish him a full and speedy recovery.