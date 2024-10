Browns players already guaranteeing a Nick Chubb TD vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will have to deal with the long-anticipated return of Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb in Week 7.

While it’s unclear just how much work Chubb will get in his first game back after last year’s severe injury, Browns players are already plotting big things for his return.

Take, for instance, Browns safety Grant Delpit saying that Chubb will score against the Bengals defense.

“I know he’s going to find the end zone on Sunday, so I’m not even worried about that,” Delpit said, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Chubb, when healthy, tends to score on most teams, so it’s not all that shocking of a statement.

Still, in the land of anything is bulletin board material that is professional sports, it’s a little interesting to see a Browns player be so blunt about it before the Battle of Ohio.

Then again, the Bengals defense has been a profound disaster for most of the season. Things improved during last week’s win over the New York Giants as key members of the line got healthier, at least.

If nothing else, Chubb and the Browns will present a big test for a Bengals defense that just received a little more motivation.