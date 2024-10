Giants' Malik Nabers officially cleared to play vs. Eagles

After two games on the bench due to a concussion, New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will make his return on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After clearing the final hurdle of concussion protocol on Thursday and practicing in full, an independent neurologist officially cleared Nabers later in the afternoon.

Nabers suffered the concussion in the final moments of a Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys and faced a long trek back. At one point, head coach Brian Daboll seemed to imply that the injury was on the more serious side.

Before missing the past two weeks, Nabers had led the NFL with 35 receptions and his 386 receiving yards were good for second best.

From the Giants:

His 35 receptions through four games are the second-most in NFL history (Puka Nacua had 39 in 2023). The other two players with 30+ receptions in their first four games each went on to break the single-season rookie record (Nacua, Anquan Boldin in 2003). Nabers also had at least five receptions in each of his first four games, tied for the fourth-longest streak to start a career since at least 1970. The three players with the longest streaks to start their careers are CeeDee Lamb (six games in 2020), Nacua (five games in 2023), and Terry Glenn (five games in 1996).

That’s a lot of offensive production the Giants are getting back.