Giants legend Tom Coughlin inches closer to Hall of Fame

Retired New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin took another step toward immortality on Thursday as the Pro Football Hall of Fame narrowed its list of nominees down to 12 in the Coach category.

In addition to Coughlin, two other former Giants head coaches made the cut: Dan Reeves and Bill Arnsparger.

Tom Coughlin: Spent 20 years as an NFL head coach with Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2002) and New York Giants (2004-2015), totaling 170 wins and leading the Giants to two Super Bowl titles.

It’s been a fruitful year for Coughlin, who was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars earlier this season. He had also previously been enshrined in the Giants’ Ring of Honor back in 2016.

Although Coughlin is widely recognized as a two-time Super Bowl head coach for the Giants, he also picked up a third title in New York while serving as their wide receivers coach in 1990.

After his first successful stint with the Giants, Coughlin took over as head coach at Boston College which proved to be a springboard back to the NFL. He was hired as head coach of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 and promptly made history. In just the second year of the team’s existence, Coughlin led them to the AFC Championship Game.

In total, Coughlin led the expansion Jaguars to the playoffs four times and the AFC Championship Game twice. However, it wasn’t until his time with the Giants that he finally picked up a Super Bowl title as a head coach. And then four years later, he added a second.

Both on the sideline and off the field with the Jay Fund Foundation, Tom Coughlin is a true Hall of Famer and deserves a bronze bust.