Jets at Steelers: Thursday injury reports for both teams

Here are the full injury reports for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Week 7:

New York Jets (2-4)

Did not practice

CB Michael Carter II (back)

CB DJ Reed (groin)

WR Mike Williams (non-injury related)

Limited participation

TE Tyler Conklin (hip)

DL Will McDonald IV (shoulder)

OL Morgan Moses (knee)

Full practice

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)

LB Chazz Surratt (heel)

Notes: Rodgers was upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday. … Surratt was upgraded from limited to full.

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Did not practice

OL Zach Frazier (ankle)

LB Nick Herbig (hamstring)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

Limited participation

S Damontae Kazee (ankle)

OL Dylan Cook (foot)

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

Full practice

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

RB Najee Harris (ribs)

LB Alex Highsmith (groin)

Notes: Harris, Highsmith were upgraded to full on Thursday.